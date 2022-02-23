Emma Laird, Emmy Rossum join Tom Holland's Apple show 'The Crowded Room'

Actors Emma Laird and Emmy Rossum have joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in Apple series ''The Crowded Room''.

The 10-episode show comes from Academy Award-winning scribe Akiva Goldsman and will be directed by Kornel Mundruczo of ''Pieces of a Woman'' fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laird and Rossum boarded the cast along with ''Loki'' star Sasha Lane and ''Catch 22'' actor Christopher Abbott.

Described as a gripping anthology series, the show will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness.

Season one is inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes.

It will feature Holland as Billy Milligan, the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Seyfried plays a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career, while Laird will feature Danny’s girlfriend at their high school and the only one to recognise his talent and heart.

Rossum will star in the series as Danny's mother.

''The Crowded Room'', which is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency, will start shooting in March in New York.

Goldman, whose writing credits include movies such as “A Beautiful Mind”, “Cinderella Man”, “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons”, will also executive produce the show through his Weed Road Productions banner.

Holland will also executive produce alongside Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)