Dulquer Salmaan pens emotional note for 'best on screen pairing' late KPAC Lalitha

After hearing the sad news of the passing of veteran Malayalam star KPAC Lalitha, actor Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note on social media to mourn the demise of his beloved co-star.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:33 IST
Dulquer Salmaan with late KPAC Lalitha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After hearing the sad news of the passing of veteran Malayalam star KPAC Lalitha, actor Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note on social media to mourn the demise of his beloved co-star. KPAC Lalitha breathed her last at the age of 74 on Tuesday at a hospital in Kerala's Kochi.

Sharing pictures with her from the sets of a film, he wrote, "My best on screen pairing. The most love I've felt for a co actor. As an actor she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I've never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word." Dulquer further revealed that they had talked about playing a "bickering" mother-son duo sometime in the future.

He added, "These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn't let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other ....Chakkare Evideya (Oh my dear, where are you) ??" Dulquer and Lalitha had last shared screen space in the film 'Varane Avashyamund' in 2020.

Previously, several other celebrities including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh and others, had extended their condolences on social media. In a career spanning five decades, the late actor has starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil.

She has won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards. She got the national award for her character in 'Amaram' in 1999 and for 'Shantham' in 2000. (ANI)

