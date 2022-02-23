Left Menu

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma were spotted on the sets of an advertisement shoot on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:59 IST
Virat Kohli spotted in 'turban' look for ad shoot with Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma were spotted on the sets of an advertisement shoot on Wednesday. Several pictures of the couple from the sets have gone viral. In the pictures, the former Captain of the Indian cricket team was seen wearing a black turban, plain white shirt and beige coloured pants.

Anushka wore a light pink cotton kurta and sported a white mask on the sets. Fans showered love on the pictures and most of them specially loved the 'urban' look of Virat.

The couple has often acted in ads together and fans have loved their organic onscreen chemistry. They also reportedly fell in love during the shoot of a shampoo ad, where they met for the first time.

Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for the film 'Chakda Express', inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, while Virat last played against West Indies in the T-20 series at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

