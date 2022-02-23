Left Menu

Maha: Ambulance driver held for generating fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Based on a tip-off, the central crime unit of the city police on Tuesday nabbed Irshad alias Salman Mohammed Yusuf Ansari, who drove a private ambulance, senior inspector Sailesh Salvi said.The accused and his associate allegedly gathered information from their customers identity cards, printed fake vaccination certificates and sold them, he said.

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested an ambulance driver for allegedly generating fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and selling them, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the central crime unit of the city police on Tuesday nabbed Irshad alias Salman Mohammed Yusuf Ansari, who drove a private ambulance, senior inspector Sailesh Salvi said.

The accused and his associate allegedly gathered information from their customers' identity cards, printed fake vaccination certificates and sold them, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act has been registered against the accused persons with the Nizampura police station of Bhiwandi division, the official added.

