Kanye West uses Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' monologue during 'Donda 2' performance experience

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West celebrated the release of his album 'Donda 2' in a performance experience at the Loandepot Park in Miami.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West celebrated the release of his album 'Donda 2' in a performance experience at the Loandepot Park in Miami. As per People Magazine, West's performance also included a nod to estranged wife Kim Kardashian when he sampled a line from her 'Saturday Night Live' monologue. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum, 41, made her hosting debut on the sketch comedy show in October.

At the beginning of the song 'Sci-Fi', Kardashian's voice can be heard saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids." The entire stadium was pitch-black throughout the performance, except for a burning house -- surrounded by water -- in the centre of the stage to symbolize West's childhood home in Chicago.

The 'Donda 2' performance experience saw appearances from The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti and more artists featured on the latest project. The 'Eazy' rapper, 44, also brought out Marilyn Manson, despite the previous backlash to the musician's appearance at West's 'DONDA' listening party last year.

Attendees at the event included Elon Musk, French Montana and Rick Ross, among others. 'Donda 2' is now available to stream on West's Stem Player. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

