Jamie Lee Curtis bids adieu to 'Halloween' character Laurie Strode: A bittersweet end

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis has wrapped filming for ''Halloween Ends'', which marks her final outing as Laurie Strode, the main protagonist of the slasher franchise.

It was filmmaker John Carpenter’s 1981 slasher movie “Halloween” that launched Curtis in Hollywood.

The film was a huge blockbuster and spawned a successful film franchise, with Curtis headlining the follow-ups “Halloween II” (1981), “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998) and “Halloween: Resurrection” (2002).

She returned to the franchise with 2018's “Halloween”, which was a direct sequel to the 1981 original.

After 2021's ''Halloween Kills'', the series is set to end with ''Halloween Ends'', scheduled to be released later this year.

On Tuesday, Curtis took to Instagram to share that she has finished shooting for ''Halloween Ends''.

She also posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, including one of a tattoo on her forearm, which read, 'Laurie Strode 4 Ever'.

''A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies. I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy. ''It's all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie...'' the 63-year-old actor wrote.

Curtis also gave a shout out to the films' ''creative teams'' as well as her co-stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards and James Jude Courtney.

Directed by David Gordon Green, ''Halloween Ends'' is scheduled to be released in October 2022 by Universal Pictures.

