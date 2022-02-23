Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu dedicates his new tattoo to his late pet Masti

Actor Kunal Kemmu has got a tattoo of his late pet, Masti.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:49 IST

Kunal Kemmu with his late pet Masti (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kunal Kemmu has got a tattoo of his late pet, Masti. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared an adorable short video in which he can be seen having fun with Masti along with some visuals of his beloved pet. Later, he revealed the tattoo featuring Masti's face on his leg.

He also penned a heartfelt note that reads, "Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You are always a part of me and today I made sure that you literally became a part of me. My Joy, my first daughter. My darling Masti. I love you forever." Masti passed away on November 9 last year.

Announcing the demise of Masti, the 'Malang' actor had shared an emotional note that read, "Had to say goodbye to this beautiful part of my heart today. She owned me the moment she walked into my life, my house and my heart almost simultaneously." He added, "It's been the toughest to accept that I won't see her jumping with joy every time I walk into the house or she won't be scratching at my feet every time I sit down to eat something or look worried every time she saw me pack my bags."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is currently busy shooting for 'Abhay 3'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

