Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian pays tribute to KPAC Lalitha

The news of the demise of renowned Malayalam film and stage actor KPAC Lalitha has undoubtedly left a vacuum in the entertainment industry. Several celebrities and ministers from the Kerala government have expressed grief over the loss of the veteran star, who passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday at a hospital in Kochi.

Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian also paid tribute to the late National Award-winning actor on behalf of the state government. "She is a great actress who has beautifully showcased her talents. As a fellow Left traveller, she has come to know the social life of Kerala. As part of honouring her, the government earlier appointed her as the first woman chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy," he said.

Cherian also stated that the demise of the 'Amaram' actor is a great loss to the people of Kerala and the film world. "She remembers all her unique contributions to Malayalam cinema. It is also a great loss to Left politics. I have now submitted the wreath on behalf of the Chief Minister. I extend my condolences on behalf of the State Government and the Department of Culture," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also offered his condolences after Lalitha's demise. The Kerala CM recalled her contribution as chairperson of Kerala Lalitha Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and said that she has always been associated with the progressive movement. Several celebrities including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh and others, had extended their condolences on social media.

In a career spanning five decades, the late actor had starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. She has won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards. She got the national award for her character in 'Amaram' in 1999 and for 'Shantham' in 2000. Her last rites will be performed at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district on Wednesday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)