Sonu Sood posts heart-warming birthday wish for son Ayaan

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood wished his 'champ' Ayaan Sood on his birthday with a heart-warming picture, capturing the father-son bond, on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:22 IST
Sonu Sood (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood wished his 'champ' Ayaan Sood on his birthday with a heart-warming picture, capturing the father-son bond, on Wednesday. The actor took to his Instagram handle to post an endearing picture of him carrying his younger born on his back and wrote, "Happy birthday my Hero @ayaansoood. love u loads champ." He added heart emojis to the caption.

Choreographer Farah Khan, author Meena Iyer and others too wished the youngest member of the Sood family in the comments section. Sonu has an elder son, Eshaan with his wife Sonali.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film 'Prithviraj', starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

