Left Menu

Randeep Hooda shares his first look from Netflix 'CAT'

Piquing his fan's interest, actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday unveiled his first look from the upcoming Netflix series titled 'CAT'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:58 IST
Randeep Hooda shares his first look from Netflix 'CAT'
Randeep Hooda in a still from upcoming Netflix series 'CAT' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Piquing his fan's interest, actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday unveiled his first look from the upcoming Netflix series titled 'CAT'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a picture from one of the stills from Netflix's upcoming revenge series.

In the first look, the 'Highway' actor looks fierce while donning a leather jacket. He also sported a heavy beard and a turban. The actor could also be seen holding a gun with him. "CAT is outta the bag! Heres a glimpse into the world of #Cat," Randeep captioned the post.

Netflix's upcoming revenge series is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written films like 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Mubarakan'. Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, 'CAT' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy.

Excited about the project, Randeep earlier said, "Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during 'Extraction' and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. 'CAT' again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series." The show will be out soon on the streaming giant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022