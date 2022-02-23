'Lamberghini' fame Ragini Tandan comes up with new song

Left Menu

Punjabi singer Ragini Tandan, best known for her song 'Lamberghini', has come up with a new Punjabi track titled 'Jaana Ko Manana'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:28 IST
Singer Ragini Tandan. Image Credit: ANI
Punjabi singer Ragini Tandan, best known for her song 'Lamberghini', has come up with a new Punjabi track titled 'Jaana Ko Manana'. "The melody and lyrics came together with this one - just a little story that seemed to flow through us from some higher power! And it is just full of joy. We latched on to the one thing that all modern romances have in common: everyday fights," Ragini shared.

Speaking of the track's video, it revolves around cute fights involved in couples' relationships. Shiv Tandan has penned down the lyrics of 'Jaana Ko Manana', which is currently streaming on YouTube. (ANI)

