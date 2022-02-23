Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 4 years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' with cancer survivors

Actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating four years of his 2018 hit romantic-comedy film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:42 IST
Kartik Aaryan celebrates 4 years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' with cancer survivors
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating four years of his 2018 hit romantic-comedy film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' on Wednesday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a video of him dancing with a group of cancer survivor ladies on the movie's hit song 'Dil Chori', at a private event. The video also features Kartik's mother dancing along with the group.

Sharing the clip, Kartik wrote, "Couldn't ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors." The post garnered more than one lakh likes after being shared on the photo-sharing application. Fans and fellow celebrities including his upcoming film 'Freddy's' producer Ekta Kapoor, chimed into the comments section and left heart emoticons.

The comedy flick, which revolves around the lifelong war between friendship and love, is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022