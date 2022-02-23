Vax proof not needed to enter religious places in Bhubaneswar

Devotees will not have to provide proof of vaccination to enter religious places in Bhubaneswar as the civic body relaxed the restrictions on Wednesday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had ordered on February 8 that only fully-vaccinated individuals would be allowed to enter religious places or conduct rituals.

''Considering the current scenario and the coverage of vaccination, the above stipulation is hereby relaxed and the devotees will no longer be required to produce vaccination certificates or ID proofs for visit to any religious institution,'' the BMC said in a new order.

Priests will also not be required to produce vaccination certificates, it added.

It directed the religious institutions to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times.

