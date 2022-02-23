BTS to continue 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour with April dates in Las Vegas

South Korean pop band BTS has announced the continuation of their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour with April dates at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As per Variety, the band will perform on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online. Additionally, the group's event 'Live Play in Las Vegas' will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The new dates came after the K-pop group's announcement last week of concert dates in Seoul, South Korea on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. For the unversed, those performances will be BTS' first in its home country since 2019. Before Las Vegas, BTS made history in Los Angeles by performing four sold-out shows at SoFi stadium in the city at the end of last year, filling the stadium with tens of thousands of fans.

According to Billboard, the group's tour dates in Los Angeles grossed USD 33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold -- the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012. For the uninformed, the band which is yet to bag a Grammy will perform at Las Vegas just a few days after the scheduled 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in the city.

The award ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. BTS has also been nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammy Awards for their hit song 'Butter'. (ANI)

