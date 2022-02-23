Left Menu

Tom Holland left Simu Liu a voice message after watching 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Actor Simu Liu has garnered immense appreciation for his role in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', and seems like he has found a new fan in 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:06 IST
Tom Holland and Simu Liu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Simu Liu has garnered immense appreciation for his role in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', and seems like he has found a new fan in 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland. As per People magazine, Sim Liu revealed that Tom Holland left him a voicemail praising his acting in the movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

"Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is so f***ing awesome," said Holland in the voicemail, as per Liu. Liu joked that the lesson he learned from listening to the message was to "work really hard and follow your dreams" and "maybe one day Tom Holland will watch your movie and leave you a voice memo."

While Liu is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland has played 'Spider-Man' in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

