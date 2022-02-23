Frank Grillo to star in horror thriller 'Man's Son'

Marvel star Frank Grillo has joined the cast of a modern horror thriller titled 'Man's Son' from director Remy Grillo. As per Deadline, the story centres around a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality. Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in the sinister plot of an occult leader (played by Grillo).

Josh Plasse and Brev Moss have written the screenplay, which is inspired by Occult activity in the California desert. Dare Angel will produce in partnership with Mi Nene. Producers include Plasse, Shakira Barrera, Conor Allyn, and Johnny James Fiore. Bobby McMichael, Chido Nwokocha, and Dennis Echelberger will serve as executive producers.

The movie is scheduled to go on floors in March in Yucca Valley, California. (ANI)

