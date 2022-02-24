Left Menu

4-year-old girl, father fall from balcony, die in Delhi

A 4-year-old girl and her father died after falling from the balcony of their house in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area, police said on Wednesday. When their father tried to see, he also fell from the balcony of the building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 00:33 IST
4-year-old girl, father fall from balcony, die in Delhi
A 4-year-old girl and her father died after falling from the balcony of their house in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday around 11.30 pm, they said. The deceased have been identified as Asadullah (36) and Safia. According to police, Safia was playing in the balcony when she fell off. Her elder sister tried to save her but she lost her balance and got stuck somewhere. When their father tried to see, he also fell from the balcony of the building. The neighbours started screaming when the girl fell down. ''We were inside the house when she fell. We came outside and saw Asadullah was trying to check on his daughters from the balcony but we asked him to stay away. However, he lost his balance and fell. We tried to catch him but he fell on me and I received some injuries,'' one of the neighbours told reporters. Asadullah used to work as an electrician and had his shop on the ground floor of the building, police said. One of his relatives said, ''I was sitting with my children downstairs when I heard a loud noise. When I came outside, I saw them lying in the street.'' PTI NIT AAR

