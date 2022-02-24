Left Menu

Husband of slain cinematographer 'so angry' Baldwin took no blame

Hutchins last week filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and about two dozen other defendants, claiming they disregarded standard industry practices meant to keep movie sets safe. In the December interview, Baldwin said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 05:43 IST
Husband of slain cinematographer 'so angry' Baldwin took no blame

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has said he was "so angry" that actor Alec Baldwin denied responsibility for her death after Baldwin shot her during the filming of the Western "Rust." In his first interview since filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and about two dozen other defendants last week, Matt Hutchins was asked if he had watched Baldwin's December interview with ABC News in which the actor said he was not responsible for Halyna's death.

"I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her," Hutchins said in a clip aired on Wednesday from a Today program interview. Aaron Dyer, Baldwin's lawyer, was not immediately available for comment.

Halyna Hutchins was killed in October 2021 when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived. Hutchins last week filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and about two dozen other defendants, claiming they disregarded standard industry practices meant to keep movie sets safe.

In the December interview, Baldwin said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," Baldwin said.

Hutchins was asked if the majority of blame for his wife's killing lay with Baldwin. "The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible, is absurd to me," Hutchins said.

Last week, in response to the lawsuit, Dyer said Baldwin should have been able to rely on the film's armorer, prop department and assistant directors to ensure the gun was safe to use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022