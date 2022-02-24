Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha struggles with 'eyeliner anxiety'

Have you ever heard of 'eyeliner anxiety'? If not, then right away scroll actor Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram to know about it.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:16 IST
Sonakshi Sinha struggles with 'eyeliner anxiety'
Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Have you ever heard of 'eyeliner anxiety'? If not, then right away scroll actor Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram to know about it. Taking to the social media application, Sonakshi shared a video of her struggling to get perfect winged eyeliner.

"Eyeliner anxiety. It's a thing. Raise your hands if you agree," she captioned the clip. As soon as Sonakshi shared the video, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to share their views about 'eyeliner anxiety'.

"Hahahha.. eyeliner anxiety is for real. I, too, deal with it," a netizen commented. "I need a class in person ..love the way your liner is," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi in 'Double XL', which revolves around body weight stereotypes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022