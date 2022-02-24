Sonakshi Sinha struggles with 'eyeliner anxiety'

Have you ever heard of 'eyeliner anxiety'? If not, then right away scroll actor Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram to know about it. Taking to the social media application, Sonakshi shared a video of her struggling to get perfect winged eyeliner.

"Eyeliner anxiety. It's a thing. Raise your hands if you agree," she captioned the clip. As soon as Sonakshi shared the video, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to share their views about 'eyeliner anxiety'.

"Hahahha.. eyeliner anxiety is for real. I, too, deal with it," a netizen commented. "I need a class in person ..love the way your liner is," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi in 'Double XL', which revolves around body weight stereotypes. (ANI)

