Entertainment News Roundup: Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy; Husband of slain cinematographer 'so angry' Baldwin took no blame and more

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

When two cross-dressing matriarchs across the Atlantic collide, the comedy goes global in "A Madea Homecoming" on Netflix. Madea is the feisty, wise-cracking old woman who has been portrayed on film by Tyler Perry since 2005, while Agnes Brown of hit Irish sitcom "Mrs. Brown's Boys" has been the alter ego of Brendan O'Carroll since 2011.

Husband of slain cinematographer 'so angry' Baldwin took no blame

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has said he was "so angry" that actor Alec Baldwin denied responsibility for her death after Baldwin shot her during the filming of the Western "Rust." In his first interview since filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and about two dozen other defendants last week, Matt Hutchins was asked if he had watched Baldwin's December interview with ABC News in which the actor said he was not responsible for Halyna's death.

K-pop sensation BTS to return to U.S. for in-person concerts

South Korean boy band BTS will return to the United States for a series of concerts in Las Vegas in April, their agency said on Wednesday. The concerts, part of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show live-streamed, Bit Hit Music said in a statement.

The Vikings are back: 'Valhalla' series brings more adventures to screen

The new show "Vikings: Valhalla", which premieres on Netflix on Friday, pairs history with drama to narrate Viking adventures from more than 1,000 years ago, starting with a revenge mission against the English throne. Set some 100 years after the end of the hit series "Vikings", it tells the tales of Norse figures like explorer Leif Eriksson, his headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter and determined Prince Harald Sigurdsson.

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson lives childhood dream on big screen

Robert Pattinson used to dress up as Batman his "entire childhood," he said. Now the British actor is about to debut his version of the capped crusader in the latest movie about the DC Comics superhero. "This is bizarre to me," Pattinson, 35, said on the red carpet for a London screening of "The Batman" on Wednesday. "I'd be so curious what my childhood self would think of this."

Filmstar Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand Telmont

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal. "From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," DiCaprio said in a statement.

