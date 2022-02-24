Left Menu

'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer unveils Andrew Garfield attempting to solve a horrific murder case

The makers of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Under the Banner of Heaven' series have unveiled the first teaser trailer of the much-awaited series on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 10:29 IST
'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer unveils Andrew Garfield attempting to solve a horrific murder case
Still from 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The makers of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Under the Banner of Heaven' series have unveiled the first teaser trailer of the much-awaited series on Thursday. According to People Magazine, the series is based on author Jon Krakauer's 2003 book of the same name.

The minute-long teaser gives a glimpse into the story of a devout Mormon detective as his faith is tested when he's tasked with investigating a murder seemingly connected to the church. The 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' star's character, Detective Pyre, is an elder member of the Utah-based Latter Day Saints church. According to a description of the series, Pyre "begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer."

"So far, what we've found isn't pointing outward," Garfield's Pyre. "The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I have only ever heard whispering about." "I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass," Pyre adds.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl also star in the true-crime drama. 'Under the Banner of Heaven' was first announced in 2011, though it was originally intended to be a film directed by Ron Howard and written by Dustin Lance Black. By June 2021, it was later revealed that it was being turned into a limited series instead.

The series is set to debut on FX via Hulu later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022