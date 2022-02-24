Dan Stevens boards Kumail Nanjiani-led Hulu series 'Immigrant'

Actor Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming limited series ''Immigrant'', based on the true story of Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.

''Eternals'' star Kumail Nanjiani, who is a Pakistani-American, will play Banerjee in the limited series that will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

According to Variety, Stevens will play the role of Paul Snider in the series, which is written and co-showrun by Robert Siegel.

''A hustler and serial schmoozer, Paul Snider stumbles upon the opportunity of a lifetime in the form of Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani) and his struggling LA backgammon club. Through their unlikely partnership, the iconic male stripping institution Chippendales is born,'' the character description read.

Siegel also serves as executive producer alongside Nanjiani, Limelight's Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, and Emily V Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi, who will also write on the series.

Twentieth Television will produce the eight-episode series ''Immigrant''.

This is the second project on Chippendales in development. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel is also on board to play Banerjee in a feature film directed by Craig Gillespie of ''I, Tonya'' fame.

Patel, known for ''Lion'' and ''Modern Love'', was announced to headline the film in 2017. It has been in the works for two decades by Permut Productions' David Permut. Stevens, best known for starring in popular series ''Downton Abbey'', most recently starred in German movie ''I'm Your Man''. He will be next seen in Starz political thriller series ''Gaslit'', alongside Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.

