Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wraps up 'Musafir' shoot

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa has finished filming for her music video 'Musafir'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:29 IST
Aishwaryaa Dhanush (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa has finished filming for her music video 'Musafir'. Aishwaryaa has directed the song's music video, which features actor Shivin Narang.

Sharing the update, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the song's cast and crew. "It's a wrap and can't thank this team enough..truly," she captioned the post.

The song, which will be out on March 8, has been sung by none other than Ankit Tiwari. (ANI)

