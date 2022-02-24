Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha is excited to become masi

Kajal Aggarwal's sister and actor Nisha Aggarwal has shared a beautiful picture with the mom-to-be on social media. Kajal, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (God Bharai).

Nisha took to Instagram on Thursday and penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed how excited she is to meet "baby no 2". "Yes! It's officially official...I'm having another baby, right here in this womb I'm touching. My baby no.2 is on its way! I can't wait to meet you little love #excitedmasitobe," she wrote alongside a snap of her and Kajal from the baby shower.

The note added, "@Kajalaggarwalofficial @Kitchlug I wish you'll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you'll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting." The 'Singham' actor also reacted to the post. She wrote, "I love you so much! baby can't wait to be in your arms dearest masi."

In the photograph, Nisha looks pretty in a plain sea green saree with an embroidered blouse and beautiful jewellery. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi red saree with ethnic jewellery. The duo announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy on New Year 2022. They tied the knot in October 2020. (ANI)

