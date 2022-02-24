Left Menu

'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo-joon recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19, the agency said.Park has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has halted all scheduled activities since February 18, they added in the statement....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:52 IST
'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo-joon recovering after testing positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean star Park Seo-joon, known for K-dramas like ''Itaewon Class'' and ''What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?'', has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Korean website Soompi, the 33-year-old actor's agency Awesome ENT announced the news on Thursday in a statement, saying Park tested positive on February 19.

''As a preemptive measure, Park Seo Joon carried out tests using self-testing kits before moving to all his filming sets. Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19,'' the agency said.

Park has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has halted all scheduled activities since February 18, they added in the statement.

''... he is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities. He is currently in the recovery stage and has no special symptoms,'' the agency said.

The actor, who has also starred in films like multiple Oscar winner ''Parasite'' and ''Midnight Runners'', will next be seen in sports drama feature ''Dream'' opposite IU, disaster movie ''Concrete Utopia'', and superhero film ''The Marvels'', which marks his Hollywood debut.

Park also has a K-drama in the works where he will star alongside Han So-hee of ''My Name'' fame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022