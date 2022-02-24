'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo-joon recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

South Korean star Park Seo-joon, known for K-dramas like ''Itaewon Class'' and ''What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?'', has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Korean website Soompi, the 33-year-old actor's agency Awesome ENT announced the news on Thursday in a statement, saying Park tested positive on February 19.

''As a preemptive measure, Park Seo Joon carried out tests using self-testing kits before moving to all his filming sets. Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19,'' the agency said.

Park has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has halted all scheduled activities since February 18, they added in the statement.

''... he is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities. He is currently in the recovery stage and has no special symptoms,'' the agency said.

The actor, who has also starred in films like multiple Oscar winner ''Parasite'' and ''Midnight Runners'', will next be seen in sports drama feature ''Dream'' opposite IU, disaster movie ''Concrete Utopia'', and superhero film ''The Marvels'', which marks his Hollywood debut.

Park also has a K-drama in the works where he will star alongside Han So-hee of ''My Name'' fame.

