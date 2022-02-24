Sam Hunt's wife withdrew divorce complaint hours later after filing it

American singer Sam Hunt's divorce from his pregnant wife Hannah Fowler appears to be on hold after she had recently filed for it citing "inappropriate marital conduct." According to Fox News, after filing for the divorce on Friday, Fowler withdrew her complaint hours later.

She had filed the initial divorce complaint before noon on February 18, but around 2:15 pm that same day she filed a "Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit," Us Weekly reported. Fowler filed the nonsuit "without prejudice," which means the musician's wife does have the ability to file for divorce a second time.

In the initial complaint, Fowler indicated that she was pregnant. The couple had not previously announced to the public that they were expecting a child. She also requested alimony, child support and primary custody of the child. "The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper," the court documents said.

Previously, Hunt admitted the two had begun to "seriously" talk about having kids during an interview in July. Hunt and Fowler have been married since 2017, but dated on and off for over a decade, according to People magazine.

The two first began dating in 2008 and Hunt named his 2014 album 'Montevallo' after Fowler's hometown, the outlet reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)