Left Menu

Sam Hunt's wife withdrew divorce complaint hours later after filing it

American singer Sam Hunt's divorce from his pregnant wife Hannah Fowler appears to be on hold after she had recently filed for it citing "inappropriate marital conduct."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:02 IST
Sam Hunt's wife withdrew divorce complaint hours later after filing it
Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer Sam Hunt's divorce from his pregnant wife Hannah Fowler appears to be on hold after she had recently filed for it citing "inappropriate marital conduct." According to Fox News, after filing for the divorce on Friday, Fowler withdrew her complaint hours later.

She had filed the initial divorce complaint before noon on February 18, but around 2:15 pm that same day she filed a "Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit," Us Weekly reported. Fowler filed the nonsuit "without prejudice," which means the musician's wife does have the ability to file for divorce a second time.

In the initial complaint, Fowler indicated that she was pregnant. The couple had not previously announced to the public that they were expecting a child. She also requested alimony, child support and primary custody of the child. "The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper," the court documents said.

Previously, Hunt admitted the two had begun to "seriously" talk about having kids during an interview in July. Hunt and Fowler have been married since 2017, but dated on and off for over a decade, according to People magazine.

The two first began dating in 2008 and Hunt named his 2014 album 'Montevallo' after Fowler's hometown, the outlet reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022