Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor rekindle marriage after separating in 2017

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:42 IST
Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together following their separation nearly five years ago.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, Stiller said he and Taylor decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their children during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he would be able to see the kids during the lockdown.

''Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic,'' the 56-year-old actor-filmmaker said.

Stiller and Taylor, 50, share two children together: daughter Ella Olivia, 19, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 16.

Addressing about how his relationship with ''The Brady Bunch'' star progressed over the last two years, he said he has a respect for the ways that they are similar and different from each other.

''And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. ''Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. 'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don't like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you','' the ''Meet the Parents'' star added.

Although the couple had announced their separation in 2017, they continued to support one another and their family in the public eye, attending events with their kids and at one point, holding hands during an outing to see the 'Pretty Woman' musical in 2018, according to People magazine.

