Priyanka Chopra treats fans to glimpses from her busy life

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently welcomed a baby with her husband Nick Jonas, treated her fans to a series of photos, documenting glimpses of her busy life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:52 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently welcomed a baby with her husband Nick Jonas, treated her fans to a series of photos, documenting glimpses of her busy life. The photos showed the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor in a pensive mood, sporting a T-shirt which had 'ISRO' written on it.

Her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas too featured in the photo dump. She also shared a selfie, sporting a yellow shirt, which gave beachy vibes.

While another picture showed a bunch of teddy bears, what caught the attention of everyone was an idol of Lord Krishna, which showed him eating butter from a pot. Priyanka finished the photo series with a picture of her dogs, Diana and Panda.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'. (ANI)

