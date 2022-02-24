Ruturaj Gaikwad out of 1st T20I with wrist injury

Talented opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the first T20 International against Sri Lanka owing to a wrist injury sustained during practice session.

Ruturaj played in the last T20I against West Indies where he got out cheaply.

''Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him,'' BCCI stated in a media release.

Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with a fractured wrist and hamstring injury respectively.

