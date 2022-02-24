Govt approves Delhi Film Policy 2022 to promote city as hub of film shooting

The AAP government on Thursday approved Delhi Film Policy, 2022, to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a press conference said a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore will be provided under the policy depending on the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi, local hiring of actors among other factors.

He said the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the policy which aims at ''inclusive growth'' of the film and tourism industry, create jobs and streamline the institutional system. Under the policy, a single-window e-film clearance portal will be readied bringing over 25 agencies under it for various permissions related to film production, Sisodia said.

''Currently film produces have to visit various departments to take permission for shooting purposes but this policy will create a complete single window online clearance. ''They will no longer have to visit offices and all approvals will be given in 15 days time,'' Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister added that the AAP government will soon constitute a film advisory board to further streamline the process.

To further attract film industry players from within the country as well as the world to the national capital, a Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' will also be set up for supporting producers through subsidy. ''We want to attract those producers from across the country and the globe who never shot a film in Delhi. We have sister city agreements in countries such as Russia, Japan, Germany etc and this fund will help producers to come here and shoot films,'' Sisodia, who also holds tourism portfolio, said.

He said such practices are already in place in several foreign countries. He said Delhi film cards will also be issued and its holders will get extra benefits and discounts. Delhi film card will be of Rs 1 lakh which will be provided by the tourism department. It will help film producers to get additional discounts from industry stakeholders such as empanelled hotels, transport players, tourism operators etc, he said. ''This is an extremely progressive policy that will have broader objectives of not just film promotion but also inclusive development and job creation,'' Sisodia said.

The new film policy will be inclusive in nature focussing on the development of the tourism sector, growth of the economy and job creation, he said.

It will seek to associate Delhiites with Delhi, branding of Delhi for location shoots, film, art and culture promotion and job creation, he said.

Under the policy, a subsidy up to Rs 3 crore will be provided depending on the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi, local hiring of actors and support staff, expenditure in Delhi during various stages of production, Sisodia said.

The government has decided to give a maximum of Rs 3 crore subsidy to films made in Delhi based on various evaluation points. Sisodia said these include the money spent on film production in Delhi, for how many days the film was shot in the city and the content. ''While evaluating for subsidy, we will also see how the branding of Delhi was done in the movie and how many local artists, support staff and skilled crew were given work in the film. On these basis, we will give points and then subsidy will be given,'' Sisodia said. The deputy CM said to promote Delhi as a film hub at international locations as well, the government will each year host an international film festival.

''There is no film festival of Delhi. There is only one national film festival which has been shifted to Goa. So from now on, Delhi will have an international film festival every year. New awards will also be started. There will be film excellence awards at lower level artists as well,'' Sisodia said.

