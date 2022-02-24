Left Menu

"The disqualification was not too harsh" Djokovic on Zverev's outburst in Mexico

Zverevs tirade happened after he and Marcelo Melo lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.Zverev struck the umpires chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he destroyed the whole expletive match and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:27 IST
"The disqualification was not too harsh" Djokovic on Zverev's outburst in Mexico
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Novak Djokovic said Alexander Zverev's disqualification from the Mexican Open was ''not too harsh'' after the 24-year-old German's racquet-smashing outburst in Acapulcao. Speaking after his 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Karen Khachanov in Dubai on Wednesday, Djokovic said ''I think it was correct under the circumstances''. Zverev's tirade happened after he and Marcelo Melo lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

Zverev struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he “destroyed the whole (expletive) match” and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. Germani had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.

Minutes earlier, Zverev had received a code violation after yelling and swearing in protest of a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point. Glasspool then ended the match with an ace.

Zverev apologized in a statement posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday,” he wrote. “I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022