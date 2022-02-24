Pete Davidson deletes Instagram account weeks after his return to social media

Weeks after his return to social media, 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson has yet again deleted his Instagram handle. This comes amid rapper Kanye West's ongoing social media drama in which he shared a slate of anti-Pete Davidson messages.

On Wednesday, Davidson had shared a clip from Martin Scorsese's 1982 film 'The King of Comedy', in which Robert De Niro, as wannabe comic Rupert Pupkin, claims, "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime." Fans promptly surmised that the quote was calling out West amid his drama with Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating Davidson.

The 28-year-old comedian also shared his first post on his IG handle on Wednesday morning. He dug out a clip from his upcoming film 'The Home,' according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six. For the unversed, Davidson had reactivated his Instagram account earlier this month after being idle on the app for four years. A day later, West followed his account.

West has earlier claimed that Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, was keeping him from his kids. The estranged couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The 'Donda' artist even posted screenshots of private text messages between him and Kardashian where she allegedly told the rapper he was putting Davidson in danger.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star eventually released a statement begging West to put an end to his public tirades so they could handle matters privately. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she had said in a statement.

For the uninformed, West recently objected to Kardashian's request to be declared legally single amid their divorce. The rapper was earlier in the headlines for claiming that he wants to win Kardashian back.

However, the romance between the beauty mogul and Davidson is seemingly getting stronger as the couple spent Valentine's Day together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)