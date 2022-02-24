Left Menu

K-pop kings BTS get global music crown for second year running

"Their dynamic and passionate fan base has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years." The IFPI award is calculated according to a music act's performance across digital and physical formats.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:31 IST
K-pop kings BTS get global music crown for second year running
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

K-pop superstars BTS were named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year on Thursday, making them the first act to win the award two years running. The seven-member boy band has led a global K-pop craze since 2013 with their upbeat songs and dances, building a huge and loyal fan base around the world.

Last year, their singles "Butter" , "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe", a joint release with Coldplay, all topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. They continued to enjoy success at home in South Korea and their Japanese-language greatest hits album, "BTS, THE BEST", topped Japan's Oricon Year End Album Chart at the close of 2021, the first for a non-domestic act in 37 years, IFPI said.

"By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal," Frances Moore, chief executive of the IFPI music industry body, said in a statement. "Their dynamic and passionate fan base has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years."

The IFPI award is calculated according to a music act's performance across digital and physical formats. American singer Taylor Swift came in at no. 2 in the IFPI Global Artist Chart, also for the second year in a row, followed by British star Adele in third place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022