Left Menu

Bar bouncer held for molesting Sikkim woman in Gurugram

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 causing hurt, 354 molestation, 509 insulting the modesty of a woman of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station.The accused has been detained who said he is a bouncer with a bar.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:38 IST
Bar bouncer held for molesting Sikkim woman in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A bar bouncer has been detained for allegedly molesting and thrashing a north-eastern woman at MG Road here when she was waiting for an auto, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday night when the 23-year-old woman from South Sikkim visited a club at City centre mall on MG Road, along with her two friends, police said.

“It was around 11.00 pm and I and my friends were waiting for an auto on the service road outside the mall when the accused Shauki came to me. “He started misbehaving with me and molesting me and when I raised an alarm he even tore my clothes. He was trying to run away but with the help of police we caught him,” the woman said in her complaint, according to police. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (molestation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station.

“The accused has been detained who said he is a bouncer with a bar. His role is being verified by the ACP and further action will be taken as per the law,” said Sector 29 Police Station SHO Anil Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022