Bar bouncer held for molesting Sikkim woman in Gurugram

A bar bouncer has been detained for allegedly molesting and thrashing a north-eastern woman at MG Road here when she was waiting for an auto, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday night when the 23-year-old woman from South Sikkim visited a club at City centre mall on MG Road, along with her two friends, police said.

“It was around 11.00 pm and I and my friends were waiting for an auto on the service road outside the mall when the accused Shauki came to me. “He started misbehaving with me and molesting me and when I raised an alarm he even tore my clothes. He was trying to run away but with the help of police we caught him,” the woman said in her complaint, according to police. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (molestation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station.

“The accused has been detained who said he is a bouncer with a bar. His role is being verified by the ACP and further action will be taken as per the law,” said Sector 29 Police Station SHO Anil Kumar.

