Left Menu

Raveena Tandon shares PM Modi's condolence letter following father's death

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared Prime Minister Narendra Modis condolence letter for her filmmaker father Ravi Tandon, who passed away earlier this month.The late director-producer, best known for directing Amitabh Bachchans Khuddar and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoors Khel Khel Mein, died on February 11 due to respiratory failure at his residence at age of 87.In the letter, the prime minister offered his condolences to the family and said he was saddened by Ravi Tandons demise.Praising his style of direction and eye for detail, Modi wrote, Ravi Tandon ji enriched Indian cinema with his skills.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:44 IST
Raveena Tandon shares PM Modi's condolence letter following father's death
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolence letter for her filmmaker father Ravi Tandon, who passed away earlier this month.

The late director-producer, best known for directing Amitabh Bachchan's "Khuddar" and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's "Khel Khel Mein", died on February 11 due to respiratory failure at his residence at age of 87.

In the letter, the prime minister offered his condolences to the family and said he was saddened by Ravi Tandon's demise.

Praising his style of direction and eye for detail, Modi wrote, "Ravi Tandon ji enriched Indian cinema with his skills. He understood the nuances of filmmaking. He gave several memorable films. His death is an irreparable loss for the art world." Raveena Tandon expressed gratitude towards the prime minister and wrote, "Thank you for your kind words Sir. @narendramodi ji Truly said .. he leaves a legacy of versatile work." In another tweet, the ''Aranyak'' actor shared old photos of her father and thanked everyone for their love and support.

"Today being Papa's tehravi" the 13 day, they say, this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode. I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us. A gentleman director. He was and is, truly loved," she said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022