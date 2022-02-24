Left Menu

Lilly Singh diagnosed with ovarian cysts, hospitalised

YouTube star and comedian Lilly Singh says she is admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Singh shared that she spent the last day in the emergency room because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:01 IST
Lilly Singh diagnosed with ovarian cysts, hospitalised
  • Country:
  • United States

YouTube star and comedian Lilly Singh says she is admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Singh shared that she spent ''the last day'' in the emergency room because ''my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out''. ''Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE (sic)'' the 33-year-old actor captioned a video from the hospital.

''A Little Late with Lilly Singh'' talk show host said she is feeling weak and tired.

''It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother,'' she added.

On the work front, Singh will come out with a new book in April, ''Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape'', which will capture her personal journey. Her previous book ''How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life'' was published in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022