Prestigious Pak college pays musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

A prestigious Pakistani institution here on Thursday held a special concert to pay a musical tribute to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, one of India’s biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations across South Asia, died on February 8 at the age of 92.

The rendition of the music legend's iconic songs resonated through the Bukhari Auditorium of Government College University (GCU) Lahore. The college’s Nazir Ahmad Music Society organised the concert to pay a tribute to the late singer.

Held in a surreal setting, the event left the attendees awestruck. GCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Asghar Zaidi, senior faculty members and a large number of students attended the concert.

''The voice of Lata Mangeshkar will remain immortal in the moments of happiness, love, joy and sorrow,'' Zaidi said.

He appreciated the students of the society for hosting the concert.

Society's in charge Kanita Shah said music knows no boundaries and connects people.

''We are great fans of Lata Ji and her songs, so we decided to give a musical tribute to the legendary singer by singing her iconic songs,'' said the society’s president Wajid Mukhtar.

The GCU Lahore is one of the oldest seats of higher learning in Pakistan. Founded on January 1, 1864, as the liberal arts and science college, it has served as a nourishing stream to the generations of talented men and women from the sub-continent.

Late Indian actor Dev Anand had also studied from the GCU before partition.

