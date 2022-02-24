Kelly Clarkson to pay tribute to Dolly Parton on 2022 ACM Awards

Grammy award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is all set to sing a tribute to music icon Dolly Parton on the 2022 ACM Awards, set for March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Clarkson broke the news of her performance on the February 23 episode of the syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, as per Billboard.

For the uninformed, Parton is hosting this year's ACM Awards with co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. This year will mark Clarkson's fifth performance on the ACM Awards. Her most recent performance was on the 2019 show when she joined Aldean for a medley keyed to his artist of the decade award.

The previous year she teamed with McEntire to perform her classic 'Does He Love You.' Parton has long been regarded as country music royalty. In 1978, she became only the second female artist (following Loretta Lynn) to win an ACM Award for entertainer of the year. In 1999, she was voted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006, received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2011 and this year is nominated to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Previously announced ACM performers include Parton with Kelsea Ballerini, Barrett and Allen, Aldean, Breland, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Young featuring Mitchell Tenpenny.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to stream live on Monday, March 7 at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST/5 pm PST. The two-hour show will make history as the first major awards show to live stream exclusively, streaming live on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. (ANI)

