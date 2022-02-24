Left Menu

Dan Stevens to star in Hulu's 'Immigrant'

'Downtown Abbey' star Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Hulu limited series 'Immigrant' (working title).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:08 IST
Dan Stevens to star in Hulu's 'Immigrant'
Dan Stevens (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Downtown Abbey' star Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Hulu limited series 'Immigrant' (working title). According to Deadline, Stevens has been tapped for a key role in 'Immigrant' that will also feature 'Silicon Valley' actor Kumail Nanjiani.

Nanjiani will also executive produce the project from 'Pam and Tommy' creator Robert Siegel. As per the logline obtained by Deadline, 'Immigrant' is the true story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Stevens will play Paul Snider. A hustler and serial schmoozer, Paul Snider stumbles upon the opportunity of a lifetime in the form of Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani) and his struggling LA backgammon club. Through their unlikely partnership, the iconic male stripping institution Chippendales is born. Apart from Nanjiani and Stevens, the series will also feature Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford as well as recurring/guest stars Quentin Plair, Andrew Rannells and Nicola Peltz.

Siegel and Nanjiani will executive produce the project alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who is writing on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner will serve as co-showrunners and Matt Shakman will direct the project.

Jacqui Rivera is a co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is a co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022