'Bhog' ceremony of Deep Sidhu held in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 24 (PTI) The 'bhog' ceremony of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who had died in an accident in Haryana's Sonipat district, was held at the SGPC run Gurdwara at Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday.

A large number of followers of Sidhu started to assemble at Diwan Todar Mal Hall of the Gurdwara since Wednesday evening. Huge gathering was witnessed at the bhog ceremony (ritual post death).

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, was among those who paid tributes to Sidhu.

Youth carrying posters of Deep Sidhu on way to the Gurdwara raised pro-Khalistan (separate Sikh homeland) and Deep Sidhu ''amar rahey'' slogans.

“Saadi majboori hai, Khalistan zaroori hai”, they said raising the slogans.

During the bhog ceremony too, some youth raised ''Khalistan Zindabad'' slogans several times.

Simranjit Singh Mann, who is former MP, honoured Sidhu's mother during bhog ceremony. Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib's Head Granth, Bhai Harpal Singh also honoured Sidhu's mother on behalf of the Sikh Sangat.

Apart from arranging 'langar', the SGPC had also made arrangements to provide shelter to the people who turned up at the bhog ceremony.

The 37-year-old actor Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died February 15 evening after his SUV hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Sonipat district.

He was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws and later was released on bail.

