Athletics-New York City Marathon returning to full capacity

The race, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned last year with a reduced field of 30,000 runners amid a number of safety protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:43 IST


The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with an estimated 50,000 runners set to participate in early November, organisers said on Thursday. The race, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned last year with a reduced field of 30,000 runners amid a number of safety protocols.

"Last year's marathon served as an uplifting and unifying moment for New York City's recovery as well as a symbol of renewed hope, inspiration, and perseverance," New York City Marathon Race Director Ted Metellus said in a news release. "This November, we are excited to have runners from all over the world fully return as we come together to deliver one of the best days in New York.”

Organisers said this year's marathon, scheduled for Nov. 6, will require runners to be fully vaccinated. Many event elements will be restored, including on-course entertainment. The 26.2-mile (42.16 km) run through the city's five boroughs typically draws hundreds of thousands of people along the race course in a city-wide celebration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

