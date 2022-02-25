Left Menu

Darren Mann to star alongside Morgan Freeman in 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead'

Actor Darren Mann is set to star opposite Morgan Freeman in neo-noir thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead. Directed by Michael Mailer, the film also features actors Cole Hauser and Jamie Alexander. Milestone Studios is handling production finance and sales.Mann is best known for his performance in the 2018 drama Giant Little Ones, an official selection of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

