Divine collaborates with global artists KSHMR, LIT Killah for new song 'Lion Heart '

Popular rapper Divine has teamed up with global artists KSHMR and LIT Killah for a new single titled 'Lion Heart', which is now out for the listeners.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:30 IST
Poster of Lion Heart (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Popular rapper Divine has teamed up with global artists KSHMR and LIT Killah for a new single titled 'Lion Heart', which is now out for the listeners. Talking about the track, Divine said, "Niles (KSHMR) and I had been working on 'Lion Heart' for almost two years and I'm glad to see it finally come out. Lit killah, Jeremy, and Karra absolutely killed it; I'm excited to be able to share it with all our fans now."

The track has a global sound that taps into pop, hip-hop, trap, Indian rap and Latin vibes. Setting out with a subdued mid-tempo beat, the mood intensifies with rhythmic piano chords and Jeremy Oceans' catchy vocals, which ultimately builds a bridge between West Coast hip-hop, passionate songwriting and KSHMR's worldly influences. KSHMR, too, opened up about the song.

"Lion Heart is such a special collaboration for me. You've got India, Argentina, Holland and the US all on the same track and each artist brings something magical to the table. For the production, I drew inspiration from old school hip hop -- my first passion -- and the hip hop scene currently emerging in India, which I've been excited about for a long time now." And according to LIT Killah, with 'Lion Heart' he got an "opportunity to show the world that the Argentine scene is growing very strong."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

