Divine collaborates with global artists KSHMR, LIT Killah for new song 'Lion Heart '

Popular rapper Divine has teamed up with global artists KSHMR and LIT Killah for a new single titled 'Lion Heart', which is now out for the listeners. Talking about the track, Divine said, "Niles (KSHMR) and I had been working on 'Lion Heart' for almost two years and I'm glad to see it finally come out. Lit killah, Jeremy, and Karra absolutely killed it; I'm excited to be able to share it with all our fans now."

The track has a global sound that taps into pop, hip-hop, trap, Indian rap and Latin vibes. Setting out with a subdued mid-tempo beat, the mood intensifies with rhythmic piano chords and Jeremy Oceans' catchy vocals, which ultimately builds a bridge between West Coast hip-hop, passionate songwriting and KSHMR's worldly influences. KSHMR, too, opened up about the song.

"Lion Heart is such a special collaboration for me. You've got India, Argentina, Holland and the US all on the same track and each artist brings something magical to the table. For the production, I drew inspiration from old school hip hop -- my first passion -- and the hip hop scene currently emerging in India, which I've been excited about for a long time now." And according to LIT Killah, with 'Lion Heart' he got an "opportunity to show the world that the Argentine scene is growing very strong."

