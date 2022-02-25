Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says situation in Ukraine 'terrifying', calls for support

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday dubbed Russian military attack on Ukraine as terrifying and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a catastrophic point.Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had never seen.Chopra Jonas, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram and shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:50 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says situation in Ukraine 'terrifying', calls for support
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday dubbed Russian military attack on Ukraine as ''terrifying'' and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a ''catastrophic point''.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had ''never seen''.

Chopra Jonas, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram and shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis. ''The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future,'' she wrote. The 39-year-old actor also attached a UNICEF donation link in her bio to help the children of Ukraine.

''It's difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine,'' she added.

Chopra Jonas is the latest Hindi film personality to show solidarity with Ukraine after filmmakers Onir, Rahul Dholakia, actor Tillotama Shome condemned Russia's special military operation, which President Vladimir Putin claimed was intended to protect civilians. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022