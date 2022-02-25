Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:42 IST
Anushka Sharma begins prep for 'Chakda Xpress'
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday announced she has begun preparing for her next ''Chakda Xpress'', a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, ''Chakda Xpress'' is directed by Prosit Roy.

The actor took to Instagram and posted pictures of her bowling at the nets.

''Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress,'' the 33-year-old wrote.

According to the makers, ''Chakda Xpress'' traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she ''moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India''. She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Sharma will reportedly fly to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the film. ''Chakda Xpress'' will stream on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

