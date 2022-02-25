President arrives in Guwahati on three-day Assam tour

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Guwahati on Friday on a three-day visit to Assam, where he will take part in a series of programs including the launch of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

Kovind, accompanied by his wife and daughter, landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati in a special Indian Air Force flight, and he was accorded a warm welcome by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior officials.

''Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, and Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Guwahati. The President was accorded a warm traditional welcome by the people of Assam,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Mukhi and Sarma also individually tweeted on welcoming Kovind to Assam and both said that it was an honor to receive him.

While coming out of the airport, the President halted his carcade and got down from his bullet-proof vehicle to greet the cultural artists and common people waiting to have a glimpse of the First Citizen of India.

The Assam government had arranged various cultural performances representing different tribes and communities of the state along the road just outside the airport.

''Touched by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji's gesture as he stepped out of his vehicle to acknowledge the warm & colorful reception at the airport. The President was given a glimpse of Assam's vibrant tradition as cultural troupes performed along the airport road,'' Sarma said in a Twitter post.

From there, Kovind directly went to Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill and offered prayers. Mukhi, Sarma, and other state ministers accompanied him inside the temple, where the entry of media was prohibited.

After offering prayers, he will go to the Koinadhora State Guest House, where he will have his lunch, take a rest, and interact with the officials.

In the evening, the President will inaugurate the year-long 400th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati.

At the same function at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra auditorium, he will lay the foundation of Alaboi War Memorial, to be constructed at Dadara in Kamrup district of Assam.

Besides, Kovind will also launch the beautification and repair work of Lachit Borphukan's 'maidam' (burial ground) at Teok in Jorhat district.

On Saturday, the President will address the 19th convocation of Tezpur University in Sonitpur district. After that, he will visit the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and take a jeep safari at the Bagori range.

During his two-day stay in the park, he will view a photo and archival exhibition on conservation there, besides discussing various government initiatives to protect the famed forest.

After spending the night at the Assam Police Guest House in Kaziranga National Park on Saturday night, Kovind and his family will take an elephant safari on Sunday morning. He will leave Assam later that day.

