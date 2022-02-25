Left Menu

Wrestler Babita Phogat to enter Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp'

Wrestler Babita Phogat will be seen participating in Kangana Ranaut-hosted show 'Lock Upp'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:23 IST
Wrestler Babita Phogat to enter Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp'
Babita Phogat (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Wrestler Babita Phogat will be seen participating in Kangana Ranaut-hosted show 'Lock Upp'. After announcing the names of the first three contestants, including TV actor Nisha Rawal, internet sensation Poonam Pandey, and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, the makers, on Friday, informed that Babita is also a part of the upcoming reality show.

Sharing her promo from the show, Babia took to Instagram and wrote, "hora ho ya chori yeh badass jail sab ke liye hoga same! Dekhiye #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb." Babita had bagged the gold medal in the 55kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth games. However, in 2020, she was embroiled in controversy for posting a controversial tweet against the Tablighi Jamaat group.

This is going to be Babita's second stint in reality shows. She had earlier featured with her husband Vivek Suhag in 'Nach Baliye 9'. (ANI)

