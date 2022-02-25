Morgan Freeman joined by Darren Mann in 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead'

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman, who is starring in 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead', has been joined by indie actor Darren Mann, for the upcoming film. According to Variety, from director Michael Mailer, Mann joins Freeman, Cole Hauser and Jamie Alexander in the project, billed as a neo-noir thriller.

Its plot follows a stockbroker in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbour, which leads to multiple murders. Timothy Holland wrote the screenplay, and Milestone Studios is handling production finance and sales. Mann had broken out in the 2018 drama 'Giant Little Ones', an official selection of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. His performance as a closeted teen earned him the 2019 Leo Award (one of three), which is given to the best in film and television in British Columbia.

Mann's upcoming credits include the final season of TNT's 'Animal Kingdom', as well as the indie 'Breakwater'. As per Variety, in the latter, he'll star opposite Dermot Mulroney and Mena Suvari in a story of a young ex-con who risks his newfound freedom to track down the estranged daughter of a fellow inmate, unknowingly bringing her past straight to her doorstep. (ANI)

