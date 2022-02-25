Left Menu

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia's invasion, Kiev and Hollywood publication Variety have said. "The more such people, true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop the massive attack on Russia." Industry publication Variety said Penn's documentary was for Vice Studios, in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:37 IST
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia's invasion, Kiev and Hollywood publication Variety have said. Pictures released by Ukraine's presidential press service on Thursday showed the Oscar winner attending a media briefing at the presidential office in Kiev as Russian military invaded the country.

"The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the presidential office said in a translated statement on its Facebook page. "Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

It said Penn - who has become a high profile campaigner on humanitarian and political issues - had spoken to Ukrainian political and military figures as well as journalists. Penn previously travelled to Ukraine in November, meeting the military in preparation for the documentary, the statement added.

"Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians lack," it said. "The more such people, true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop the massive attack on Russia."

Industry publication Variety said Penn's documentary was for Vice Studios, in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content. Representatives for Penn did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022