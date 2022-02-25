Left Menu

Miami Film Festival 2022 to honour Penelope Cruz

Miami Dade College's annual Miami Film Festival has announced that Penelope Cruz will be honoured with the Precious Gem Award during its upcoming 2022 edition.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:35 IST
Miami Film Festival 2022 to honour Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Miami Dade College's annual Miami Film Festival has announced that Penelope Cruz will be honoured with the Precious Gem Award during its upcoming 2022 edition. According to Variety, the organization made the news public with an announcement on Thursday morning.

Cruz, who is currently in the best actress Oscar race for her performance in Pedro Almodovar's drama 'Parallel Mothers', will appear in a virtual tribute and conversation. "From the moment that Penelope Cruz first appeared on Miami Film Festival screens at our 10th edition in 1993 in her screen debut, 'Jamon Jamon,' she has been a beloved favourite of our audience," Jaie Laplante, Miami Film Festival executive director, said in a statement.

He added, "Over the nearly three decades that have followed, we have been enthralled to follow and screen so much of her extraordinary work, including her complex, overwhelmingly emotional performance in the Oscar-nominated 'Parallel Mothers.'" Cruz has received attention throughout the year's awards season for her turn in 'Parallel Mothers'. In addition to her Academy Award nomination, the actor has also received a nomination for the best lead actress Goya Award and was honoured with top accolades from the Los Angeles Film Critics.

The Prestigious Gem Award is one of the Miami Film Festival's signature awards, intended to recognize top contributors in the medium of cinema. 'Drive My Car' director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and 'The White Tiger' helmer Ramin Bahrani have been previously announced as this year's other Precious Gem honorees. Last year's recipients included Almodovar and Rita Moreno.

As per Variety, the Miami Film Festival is scheduled to unfold as a hybrid in-person and digital event from March 4-13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

